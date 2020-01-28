Lizzo celebrated her Grammys triumph at a strip club with Lil Nas X and Rosalía

Lizzo celebrated her Grammys win with an after-party at a strip club with Lil Nas X and Rosalía. Read on to know more.

Lizzo knew exactly how to celebrate her Grammys triumph and Lil Nas X, Rosalía and Dua Lipa tagged along with her. The 31-year-old songstress ruled the night at the award ceremony. She opened the award show with a powerful performance and ended up winning three gramophones. Once the ceremony was over, she headed over to a strip club in Hollywood with her musician friends. Lizzo was a great host and the celebs ended up dancing all night, a sourced told Page Six. The singer also had some male strippers come in to celebrate her win.

While the award ceremony successfully brought all the stars together, once the show was over, they all headed to different, equally starry, after-parties. Billie Eilish, who dropped many jaws after winning five at the award show, celebrated her big night at a bar called Petite Taqueria. She was joined by Kaia Gerber, Shaun White and Hunter Schafer. According to an insider, Eilish gave away her signature neon beanie caps to guests. The venue was all decked up with neon glow-in-the-dark balloons.

In another Grammy after party, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were spotted belting out One Direction's 2014 hit, Steal My Girl, while looking into each other’s eyes and holding hands. The couple was joined by former one direction star Niall Horan, who was also at the party. The video features the three jamming out Capaldi's song, Someone You Loved. The video came out shortly after the internet speculated that the two have broken up since they weren’t seen together at the award ceremony. However, the latest video from Grammys after-party put all those rumours to rest.

Read More