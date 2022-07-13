Lizzo celebrates after her show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls bags 6 Emmy nominations
Lizzo uploads a new Instagram post as she celebrates her show's Emmy nominations.
On Tuesday, the Emmys announced this year's Tv's best as they unveiled the numerous nominations in the running for the gilded award. Lizzo whose Prime Video show Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls bagged whopping 6 nominations, took to Instagram to celebrate her achievement as the Good As Hell singer made it clear that she and her crew did not do it for the award.
The show gained recognition in a number of categories for reality Tv including Outstanding Competition Program, Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program, per ET. The nomination marks Lizzo's first-ever nod at the award show, making fans excited for the singer's anticipated win.
In her post, Lizzo attached a snap of the announcement with a picture of her crew from the show hugging followed by a video of her slaying it on the floor with them as she wrote, "WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS IS EMMY NOMINATED my grrrls." She continued, "we didn’t do this for awards, we did this for ourselves. For the lives we touched making this… To shake up the industry.. and show the world how BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTED WE AREEEEE! BIG GRRRLS ARE BOOKED, BLESSED AND BUSY." Lizzo then added, "YOU BETTA WATCH OUT!" The singer further thanked the Academy for the nomination and announced a potential performance on the award show, "we’ll be there with bells on!"
Credits: ET, Getty Images
