Lizzo celebrates after her show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls bags 6 Emmy nominations

On Tuesday, the Emmys announced this year's Tv's best as they unveiled the numerous nominations in the running for the gilded award. Lizzo whose Prime Video show Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls bagged whopping 6 nominations, took to Instagram to celebrate her achievement as the Good As Hell singer made it clear that she and her crew did not do it for the award.

The show gained recognition in a number of categories for reality Tv including Outstanding Competition Program, Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program, per ET. The nomination marks Lizzo's first-ever nod at the award show, making fans excited for the singer's anticipated win.