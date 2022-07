Lizzo celebrates after her show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls bags 6 Emmy nominations

In her post, Lizzo attached a snap of the announcement with a picture of her crew from the show hugging followed by a video of her slaying it on the floor with them as she wrote, "WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS IS EMMY NOMINATED my grrrls." She continued, "we didn’t do this for awards, we did this for ourselves. For the lives we touched making this… To shake up the industry.. and show the world how BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTED WE AREEEEE! BIG GRRRLS ARE BOOKED, BLESSED AND BUSY." Lizzo then added, "YOU BETTA WATCH OUT!" The singer further thanked the Academy for the nomination and announced a potential performance on the award show, "we’ll be there with bells on!"