Lizzo chooses to be ‘undeniable’ despite music industry marginalizing her and other Black female artists

Lizzo recently broke down in tears while addressing the hurtful comment on her recently dropped Rumours video, and now the singer is getting real about the reactions. The 33-year-old singer made an appearance on Good Morning America and opened up about the whole debacle. “I don’t mind critique about my music. I don’t even mind the fat comments. I just feel like it’s unfair sometimes the treatment that people like me receive,” she said recently, after breaking down on social media.

“People are like, ‘Don’t let them see you with your head down.’ My head is always up, even when crying. But I know it is my job as an artist to reflect the times and this s–t should not fly, this shouldn’t be okay,” she continued.

“Black women have been in this industry and innovating it forever. It is unfortunate that we are the ones who do suffer from the marginalization the most and the erasure the most. I feel like if it weren’t for the internet or social media I could have been erased,” she went on to point out.

“But I chose to be undeniable and chose to be loud and chose to be great and I am still here, it’s difficult. Just remember that self-love is a journey and there will be beautiful days looking in the mirror like ‘Ooh’ and other days like ‘Nope.’ But all of those days is an opportunity to love yourself.”

Last week after Lizzo got candid about dealing with hate comments, her Rumours co-singer Cardi B took to Twitter and wrote: “When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive. When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this,” she wrote. “Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

