Lizzo corrects paparazzi after they misgendered Demi Lovato; Latter thanks her via emotional message

Lizzo recently corrected a paparazzi member who misgendered Demi Lovato, scroll down to see what she said.

Singer and body positivity activist Lizzo recently clapped back at the media for an error they made with Demi Lovato’s pronouns. Over the weekend, the 33-year-old Juice singer corrected a cameraman after they misgendered Demi Lovato. For the unversed, Demi recently came out and announced that she now goes by the “they/them” pronouns.

Cut to this weekend, Lizzo was seen stepping out of a restaurant when a paparazzo asked her about her upcoming performance at the 2021 Jazz Fest, which she will be co-headlining with Demi. “Do you have a message for Demi? Should she reach out?” the pap asked. “They, their team, Demi goes by they,” Lizzo said in response before getting into her car and heading out according to TMZ.

After the short interaction, Twitterati picked it up and it went viral! Then, Demi also took to their Instagram Story to react. “@lizzobeeating you f–king queen I love you thank you,” Demi wrote while re-sharing the video and adding a bunch of emojis.

Back in June 2021, the singer and former Disney star opened up about her non-binary identity in a chat with Audacy Check In and said: “My family has done an incredible job… I’ve noticed (Dallas) using them and they and it really does warm my heart up that people are trying. My friends have had a little harder time to get used to actually. Just because I think, like, your friends are the ones that you’re more likely to be like, ‘biiiii*ch.’ I’m like, ‘look, you can still call me bi*ch.’”

