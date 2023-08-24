Lizzo countersues dancers, alleging 'Malicious Prosecution' amid harassment suit; DEETs Inside

The long-drawn legal battle between Lizzo and her backup dancers had not even started And now, there is a completely different angle to the story. This time, what turned out is that Lizzo is the one planning to countersue her dancers for 'malicious prosecution.' It was this week that Lizzo's lawyer went public with the information so as to bring the suit to the limelight. Here is what the legal personnel had to comment on the matter.

Backup dancers get sued

This week, Lizzo's lawyer, Marty Singer got in touch with People, only to share the documents that confirmed that it is the singer who is now suing her dancers for the case. The report by People suggests that plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez allegedly "happily cavorting backstage" with performers from Crazy Horse's topless cabaret show on March 5, 2023, in Paris. This word was in context with their petition that suggested that Lizzo was the one who forced them to perform while on tour.

Lizzo has come out with her side of the story only once in this timeline. However, what is interesting to see is that she is firm in her stance that she is not guilty in the matter. The singer wrote in her statement "These images showing the three plaintiffs gleefully reveling backstage after the topless show were taken after their February 2023 visit to Bananenbar in Amsterdam that they complain about in their lawsuit."

Not only this, the papers also showed a lot of back and forth from the arguments from the suit of the dancers. However, there seemed to be little mention of their dance master who has been accused of sexual harassment.

What is the matter all about?

In August 2023, some of Lizzo's dancers filed a lawsuit against her and their dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, citing workplace misconduct. Allegations included Lizzo taking dancers to strip clubs without consent and asking dissenting members to leave. The dance captain faced more severe accusations, such as sexual harassment and body shaming. Despite her advocacy for body positivity, Lizzo vigorously denied the claims, deeming them exaggerated. She publicly asserted her innocence on Instagram, stating the lawsuit lacked basis. The truth behind these allegations remains uncertain. To stay informed, keep in touch with Pinkvilla for further updates.

