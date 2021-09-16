Lizzo creates an impromptu rap verse on Twitter celebrating BTS’ V and Jimin’s friendship; WATCH

BTS ARMY knows that when it comes to friendship, team members V and Jimin have no match! Hence, when American rapper Lizzo asked Twitterati to send their ideas for potential songs, a Twitter user took the opportunity to request a song about the two members from the septet, and Lizzo left no stone unturned to comply with it.

When asked to write about ‘true friendship,’ Lizzo curated a rap verse for the popular duo from BTS and garnered more than 30k likes (and counting!) on the social media platform. “I love you, you love,/ Just like Jimin loves V,” Lizzo began rapping while dancing to her own tune in the carefree yet adorable video. Fans in the comment section took no time in calling her a ‘queen’ as she dropped this honest verse about their beloved ‘Vmin’ (that’s what fans call V and Jimin together!).

Some suggested the Juice rapper to check out Jimin and V’s popular song Friends from BTS’ album Map Of The Soul: 7, while others made sure to appreciate Lizzo for her creativity and appreciation for the two members.

Take a look at Lizzo’s tweet:

Recently, the rapper has also been the centre of attention on Twitter for her hilarious tweets on Chris Evans and Evans’ replies to them. Stating that she is in love with Captain America, Lizzo has even joked about her being pregnant with Evans’ baby, and the actor took it really well, stating that his mother would be elated to know it. Lizzo has also been vocal about liking BTS and their members, however, some of her statements about the boyband had also led to controversies several months ago.

