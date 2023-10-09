‘Those who know me…’: Lizzo fulfills a ‘dream’ with her unexpected return to stage amidst ongoing lawsuit; Details inside

The Truth Hurts singer, 35 is renowned for her outgoing body positivity, however, the allegations in the lawsuit cast her in a very different light. When they collaborated with the singer as competitors on her reality TV program Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, in March 2021- Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez claimed they were subjected to sexual harassment. They filed a combined lawsuit against Lizzo on August 1. Although Lizzo denied all the accusations, this is her first performance since. She shared her joy on Instagram and thanked the American rock music band who helped her perform at the Hollywood Bowl. Read more

Incubus performed the entire album at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday to commemorate the release of a re-recorded version of Morning View on its 23rd anniversary. They did a few deep cuts in the album live, and they invited the American rapper on stage for the closing track Aqueous Transmission.

Lizzo celebrates her ‘dream come true’ whole heartedly

The Bop star posted a few clips on her Instagram from the show where she’s seen playing the flute and wrote: “‘Those who know me... KNOW. This is BEYOND a dream and FULL CIRCLE. I saw @incubusofficial perform 20 years ago at @woodlandspavilion for morning view (I've been a fan since S.C.I.E.N.C.E) and now to be at @hollywoodbowl performing Aqueous Transmission with @sashabefluting - I WAS A PUDDLE ON THE FLOOR- thank you INCUBUS for everything but also for inviting me on stage and making my childhood dreams come true [heart emojis]”

She posted another picture of her where she’s posing dressed in all black along with the caption, “‘MY TIMELINE WILL NOT REST TODAY.’ On this Sunday, 9 she shared yet another post seen having too much fun singing in the crowd with her friends and captioned it ‘IM NOT OVER IT’”

While she’s having the time of her life, the official Incubus account also posted about the event on Instagram, writing, ‘Thank you @lizzobeeating for joining us at the Bowl. Was an honor to@share the stage with you.’



The allegations are ‘outrageous’ and ‘sensationalized’ according to Lizzo

In the ongoing lawsuit against the Good as Hell singer, Davis, Williams, and Rodriguez have alleged instances of religious and racial harassment, discrimination, assault, and various other accusations. Lizzo responded to these claims with a statement on her Instagram, denouncing the allegations as outrageous.

