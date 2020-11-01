Lizzo dresses up as the fly on Mike Pence’s head during VP debate; Hailey Bieber & more cheer the singer on

Lizzo got in the Halloween spirit and dressed up as a fly who landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head during the VP debate. She also revealed who she voted for in the ongoing US elections.

Lizzo dressed up as a viral meme for Halloween! On Friday (October 30) the 32-year-old Good as Hell singer took to her Instagram to show off her Halloween costume. Lizzo dressed up as the fly that was stuck on Mike Pence‘s head during the Vice Presidential debate earlier this month.

“FLYYYYY AF! #halloween2020,” Lizzo captioned the post. She also shared an edited post of herself in costume while on top of Pence‘s head, replacing the real fly. One of the captions on her posts also read: “I voted for Biden.”

For the unversed, during the VP debate, celebs couldn’t stop talking and joking about the fly – which was on Pence‘s head for over two minutes. Even presidential candidate Joe Biden got in on the jokes!

As soon as Lizzo posted her hilarious costume on Instagram, her celebrity friends flooded the comments section with their responses to her costume. Hailey Bieber said: “Everything and more” on one of the videos, while Vampire Diaries alum Candice King said, “This is amazing.”

ALSO READ: US Vice Presidential Debate: Netizens share hilarious reactions as a fly lands on Mike Pence's head

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×