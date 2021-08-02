Lizzo to DROP new single Rumors on THIS date; Her latest song to be ‘quite different’ from previous music?

Lizzo will return with the new single Rumors slated for release on August 13. On Monday, the pop singer revealed the song on her Instagram handle and captioned it "New era, b**." While the cover art is not yet finalised, the single is already available for preorder. It's her first new song since Cuz I Love You in 2019. While it's unknown if an album is in the works, insiders told Variety that the new song was "quite different" from any of her previous hits.

Interestingly, the three times Grammy award-winning singer is making her comeback stronger with a number of festival appearances. The singer-songwriter will become the first woman to headline the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Meanwhile, Lizzo will also play at Global Citizen Live on September 25, Firefly Music Festival on September 26, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on October 10th, and Outside Lands on October 30th, in addition to her Bonnaroo performance on September 4th. Lizzo will also perform a headlining concert at Welch, MN's Treasure Island Amphitheater on September 11th, marking her long-awaited return to her home state of Minnesota.

Since the release of her hit song, CUZ I LOVE YOU, Lizzo has been awarded TIME Magazine and Entertainment Weekly's 2019 Entertainer of the Year. The singer also graced the covers of Rolling Stone, Billboard's GRAMMY Preview Issue, British Vogue, Elle's Women In Music Issue, to name a few.

Recently, the pop star was in the news after she sent out a drunk message to Chris Evans. Lizzo later also took to her TikTok, to share a video of herself claiming to be pregnant with the Avengers star's baby.

