Lizzo expresses her wish to grace NSFW magazine’s cover; Says ‘Oh my God, I LOVE Playboy!’

Lizzo was recently spotted partying at Drake’s West Hollywood Super Bowl concert before the big game and when caught by TMZ, she revealed that she’s ready for her own Playboy spread. The singer said: “Oh my God, tell Cardi to call me!” If you didn't know, Cardi B was appointed as the first-ever creative director for the magazine in December. Lizzo added: “I LOVE Playboy! Yeah, I’ll do it!”

After running into TMZ, the singer also got candid about her new piercing and shared: “I have so many piercings right now, I never thought I’d be this girl!” When TMZ asked about her latest piercings, the singer replied: “You can’t see my coochie, I can’t show you. I can’t show you! I can’t show TMZ my pu–y!” she jokingly added.

The Truth Hurts singer has been advocating for self-love and body positivity amid the release of her new track. Just last week, Lizzo shared a video of herself, posing nude and spoke about unconditionally loving oneself. Alongside the artsy nude, the singer wrote: “If you love me… you love all of me. You dont get to pick and choose. We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves. Take a moment today and think about the conditions we cling to. Free yourself in love. You deserve it.” The song Lizzo is currently promoting is called “If You Love Me,” and features lyrics like: “‘Cause if you love me, you love all of me/ Or none of me at all.”

