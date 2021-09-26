Lizzo expresses interest in being a ‘philanthropist’; Raises voice against institutionalized racism in USA

Pop icon Lizzo recently shared an important message for her fans when she took the stage for her performance at Global Citizen Live! As she took the stage, the 33-year-old singer had fans in a frenzy when she performed some of her hit songs--Good as Hell, Truth Hurts and Juice.

After her performance, the singer also spoke about institutional racism in the U.S. and across the world. She said: "Thank you so much to Global Citizen for having me, you know, big Black girl from Detroit by way of Houston, Texas, doing big ass things with my life. I'm just so grateful every time I can step on the stage and sing for y'all. Thank you so much. And now I'm a rich bitch, that's exciting, that's never happened. I'll be like, 'What kind of rich bitch do I want to be?' And I decided I want to be a philanthropist. I want to give back. Why would god give me so much if I can't give it back? So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to give back."

The singer who has previously been vocal about racism Black women and artists face, said: "As we talk about climate change and making the world a better place and solving homelessness, we also have to talk about the institutionalized racism that happens in this country all the time. And if we don't talk about our history constructively, how can we build a better future?” she added.

"It's time to talk about things, and it's time to make a change. And it starts within. You got to better to yourself, so you can be better to others," Lizzo concluded.

