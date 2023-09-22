Lizzo faces NEW lawsuit by designer, accusing rapper's wardrobe manager calling dancers 'fat and dumb'

Two months ago, Lizzo was named under a lawsuit for harassing her dancers and performers. After taking some time, Lizzo and her legal team went on to file a countersuit against the dancers alleging false allegations. But now, it seems that one more legal matter has come Lizzo's way. NBC News reports that the lawsuit was filed by one of the designers on her team. Here is what the entire report says about the lawsuit.

Lizzo sued by designer

Lizzo once again faces a new lawsuit from fashion designer Asha Daniels. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, accuses Lizzo and members of her team of allowing bullying, harassment, and racial discrimination to persist behind the scenes. Daniels, who had designed outfits for Lizzo's dancers, claims that her experience working with the singer's team was marred by harassment and intimidation. She alleges that wardrobe manager Amanda Nomura, a key member of Lizzo's team, engaged in stereotypical impressions of Black women and referred to performers as 'fat,' 'useless,' and 'dumb.'

Moreover, Daniels contends that dancers were forced to change in front of a white, male stage crew who would engage in inappropriate behavior. In addition, Daniels also states that she was terminated from her position after voicing her concerns about Nomura's behavior. In response to the lawsuit, Daniels' lawyer, Ron Zambrano, emphasized that Lizzo, as the boss, bears responsibility for the alleged workplace environment.

In a statement, Lizzo's spokesman, Stefan Friedman, said the lawsuit was a "bogus, absurd publicity-stunt lawsuit" and claimed that Daniels had never met or spoken with Lizzo. Friedman accused Daniels' lawyer of attempting to tarnish Lizzo's reputation just as she was set to receive the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award from the Black Music Action Coalition.

This lawsuit follows previous allegations made by three former dancers who accused Lizzo of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment. All of the suits and countersuits are yet to go to court. Thus, updates from that are yet to come out. We will be sure to update this section with relevant information as they come. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel.

