Lizzo fans come out in support as she reacts to lawsuit allegations; say 'Innocent until proven guilty'

Lizzo recently responded to charges that were put against her and her production firm by three of her former dancers. As the internet came across Lizzo’s statement, they had a lot of thoughts about it. For the unversed, Lizzo’s former dancers filed a lawsuit against her and production business Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT) for sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

Netizens react to Lizzo’s statement on allegations against her

Lizzo has responded to former dancers' allegations of sexual assault and fat shaming. The About Damn Time singer revealed that all the allegations made against her are false. She revealed that her morals, her work ethic, and her respect for others have been questioned, and this is not what she stands for.

Many fans and netizens have reacted to her statement; some sided with her, while others bashed or questioned her. One user went out in support of Lizzo. She commented, "I've known many people and other artists who have worked with and for you, and I've never heard anyone say anything but fantastic things about the energy and working environment they experienced. I'm hoping and praying all of this clears up soon, mama."

However, another user didn’t agree with Lizzo, as they felt she didn’t take responsibility for her actions. The user commented, "And it's all ‘I and me’. Please. You were their employer. It's your job to keep it professional. Your employees don't care about your sexuality. Instead of responding to this as Oh, poor me, I know I'm good all the time’, you should be addressing this as a business owner and addressing employee grievances, looking at what can be done to make it a better working environment for everyone. You represent your entire brand. People aren't going to remember the nitpicking about this. They're going to remember how you respond."

Meanwhile, someone who has previously worked for Lizzo also commented, "As someone who has actually worked with you and your crew, I can say Lizzo has created one of the most uplifting, fun, diverse, and supportive shows I've ever been a part of. Every single person, dancer, Stage crew, and manager was so excited to be a part of the show because it honestly starts with Lizzo. She was so encouraging to every one of her dancers and guests. She really made me feel so special to be a part of her team, and we had so many different types of queens. From different sizes to different cultural backgrounds, and every one of us felt loved and supported being on tour with her. Please don't let this define you, Lizzo. I will never forget how special you made us all feel working with you."

Whereas one user felt that the dancers just filed a lawsuit because they were fired, here’s what they commented: "They're mad they were fired and trying to get money. Couldn't be more obvious. You'll be fine, girl."

Lizzo has received support and backlash from her supporters. While there are people who stand with her and believe her, there are also fans who lashed out and felt she wasn’t taking responsibility for her actions.

What allegations were made against Lizzo?

Three of Lizzo's former dancers have accused her of sexual harassment and body shaming, and her production firm has been accused of racial discrimination.

Lizzo is also accused of bringing out a dancer's weight gain before firing her for recording a meeting due to a health issue. The dancers' legal team gave the action to NBC News after filing it in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Shirlene Quigley, Lizzo's dance captain, is also accused of exchanging obscene thoughts, performing oral sex, and publicly addressing one of the dancers' virginity. The action also claims religious and ethnic discrimination, false imprisonment, and interference with potential economic disadvantage.

