Lizzo FINALLY speaks up on sexual assault lawsuit accusations, calls it 'outrageous'; Read full statement

Lizzo, a famous American rapper, finally broke her silence on the sexual assault allegations and the lawsuit against her, by her former backup dancers. The rapper issued a statement after maintaining a stoic silence on the situation. She expressed being hurt by the allegations of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment made by three ex-dancers in a lawsuit earlier this week. Lizzo termed all the allegations against her as ‘outrageous’ and ‘shocking’.

ALSO READ: Lizzo lawsuit: Award-winning filmmaker exposes singer's behavior during documentary shoot; calls her 'arrogant'

Lizzo denies all allegations of sexual harassment in lawsuit by former dancers

Lizzo reacted to ‘sensationalized stories’ from former bandmates who have accused her of sexual assault and fat-shaming in a court case.

On August 3, addressing the allegations, the rapper made a post on her Instagram and wrote: “These past couple of days have been really tough and really disappointing. I have been accused of not having a good work ethic, not having good morals and not being respectful. I have been attacked for my character.”

“I typically refrain from responding to unsubstantiated accusations, however, these allegations are sufficiently unbelievable and unacceptable that they must be addressed,” she added.

The rapper denied the claims in the lawsuit, calling them sensationalized narratives and noting that the former employees have already publicly acknowledged that they were told that their conduct on tour was improper and unprofessional.

The famous singer said that in making music and performing, she sometimes has to make difficult choices, but she never meant to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they weren’t valued as an important member of the team.

She further added, “I’m not here to play the victim here, but I know that I’m not the villain that I’ve been made out to be over the past few days.”

Lizzo expressed, “I'm hurt, but I won't let it take away from all the great things I've done in the world. I'd like to thank all of you for your kind words and support during this difficult time, she concluded.”

ALSO READ: Why did Beyonce skip Lizzo's name during Renaissance tour's Break My Soul performance? Here's what we know

Other allegations against Lizzo in the lawsuit

The performers alleged that Lizzo berated and fired a dancer after criticizing her recent weight gain. Although, the famous rapper has a reputation for being a proponent of body positivity. Additionally, they alleged that she falsely accused a number of dancers of drinking while on the job, and then subjected them to an excruciating 12-hour audition.

According to the suit, Shirlene Quigley, Lizzo's dance captain, discriminated against those who engaged in premarital sex. She was also accused of shouting her Christian faith to other dancers, simulating oral sex, and sharing vulgar sexual fantasies. The suit also claims that Shirlene discussed a performer's virginity.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Lizzo responded to these claims by saying, “As a woman, nothing is more important to me than the respect that we all deserve. I’ve been body shamed every day, and I would never criticize or fire an employee based on their weight.”

ALSO READ: Lizzo Lawsuit: Dancers come public about working with the singer "Lizzo would threaten us if .."