Lizzo gives a shoutout to Chris Evans and Drake during her performance in Miami

Lizzo never fails to surprise and her during her recent performance in Miami on Saturday, the singer gave yet another reason for fans to love her even more as she performed a cover of Erykah Badu’s Tyrone. Although not only did Lizzo deliver a stunning performance of the cover, she also made some amazing lyrical changes to the song as she added a shoutout to Chris Evans and Drake in it.

During her performance at the event, the 33-year-old singer added some spice of her own to the lyrics as she name-dropped her crush Chris Evans and also rapper Drake as she sang, "Maybe I should call Chris Evans so Captain America can put another bun in my oven" at one point and also "Maybe I should call back Drake" in another according to Billboard.

Fans were quick enough to notice her amazing shoutouts and couldn't help but hail to the queen. Lizzo has been open about her massive crush on Chris Evans and even slid into his DMs famously. Their exchange soon went viral and ever since the singer has at multiple times made some flirty comments about the Captain America star. In her recent song reference to Evans, Lizzo also gave a nod to their 'fake child' which the singer had joked about when she said she was expecting a baby with Captain America.

As for Drake, Lizzo previously also namedropped the rapper in her song Rumours for which she collaborated with Cardi B. In the song, Lizzo sings the line "No, I ain’t f**k Drake yet (Ha)."

ALSO READ: WATCH: Lizzo & BTS became ‘BFFs’ after jamming to One Direction at Harry Styles’ concert