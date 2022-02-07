Lizzo goes nude, teases a new track promoting 'unconditional self-love'

Lizzo is ramping up the excitement for her new music! The 33-year-old singer recently posted a sensuous video of herself, in which she was nude. The video seemingly teased Lizzo’s new track which celebrates unconditional self-love. Along with the video she posted on Instagram, the Rumours singer wrote: “If you love me… you love all of me. You don't get to pick and choose. We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves. Take a moment today and think about the conditions we cling to. Free yourself in love. You deserve it.”

Lizzo has never shied away from voicing her strong opinions on body positivity. Just last month, she celebrated some weight gain and wrote: “I gained weight, I look TF GOODT.”



Back in August 2021, the singer took to Instagram Live and emotionally said: “On the days I feel I should be the happiest…. I feel so down. Like, I hurt so hard. People saying s*** about me that just doesn’t even make sense. It’s fat-phobic, and it’s racist and it’s hurtful. If you don’t like my music, cool. If you don’t like ‘Rumors’ the song, cool. But a lot of people don’t like me because of the way I look…”

To all the body-shamers, she said, “For the people that just always have something negative to say about me, that has nothing to do with music, or the content of my character, or me as an artist, and just has everything to do with my body or whatever trope you think I fall into… suck my p** from behind. ‘Cause y’all mother****ers gonna be the ones that’s catching up.”

