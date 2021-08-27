Lizzo had the BEST response to fans suggesting what her baby with Chris Evans would look like

Lizzo is at it again! The Rumours singer recently made another pass at Captain America star Chris Evans! After a few months of subtle flirting, Lizzo and Evans’ fans were naturally excited for the two to get together and one fan may have taken things too far when they posted a clip showing what an adult daughter of the two stars would look like.

To our surprise, Lizzo saw the tweet and responded: “Wait A Damn Min,” Lizzo captioned her reaction on TikTok, which ended with her holding a fake baby bump.

Back in April, Lizzo drunkenly DM’ed the MCU alum! However, Evans was the perfect gentleman and responded to the rapper. “No shame in a drunk DM. God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol,” Evans responded, seemingly referencing his nude pic leak.

Lizzo then replied, “Well.. they say u miss 100% of the shots you never take, (and even tho I unsent it like a dork), I’m glad you know I exist now.” “Of course I do!” Evans insisted. “I’m a fan! Keep up the great work!”

More recently, Lizzo joked that they were having “a little America” in another TikTok video. “This is something that I’ve been really trying to keep personal and private just between me and the father of my child, but since we’re airing out all the rumours today,” she said before showing her belly. “I’ve been sucking in!”

Are you rooting for Lizzo and Captain America to find their way together? Tell us what you think about the potential couple below!

