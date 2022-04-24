Lizzo joins Harry Styles for a surprise performance at Coachella; Duet on THIS One Direction hit song

Harry Styles is a guy full of surprises, and his newest performance included Lizzo at Coachella weekend 2. On Friday night in Indio, California, the Watermelon Sugar singer started off Weekend 2 at Coachella, surprising the frantic audience by bringing out the About Damn Time vocalist.

Harry and Lizzo danced about in airy colourful dresses, performing a stunning performance of Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive. The duo also sang What Makes You Beautiful by One Direction. However, Lizzo celebrated the occasion by posting a selfie with Styles on Instagram. She captioned it, "I'm very proud of you, @harrystyles. Thank you so much for having me " as well as an emoji with a pleading face emoji.

However, as per Entertainment Tonight, Styles, the night's headliner, also surprised fans by bringing out Shania Twain to open off the event last weekend. The singer and country great delivered a stadium-worthy version of Twain's Oh, man! I'm Feeling Like a Lady! Twain also sang her hit You're Still the One. Following their performances, the two sat on stools on stage, where Styles paid tribute to Twain. "In the car, with my mother as a child, this lady taught me to sing," said Styles. "She also told me that men are trash. To you, for the memories you gave me with my mother, I will be forever grateful."

Meanwhile, Coachella returns to the desert triumphantly this year after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The event is held over two weekends, April 15–17 and April 22–24.

