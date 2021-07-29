Lizzo JOKES about expecting a baby with Chris Evans after their viral DM exchange

After sending her fans in a tizzy with her drunk DMs to Chris Evans and also receiving a response from him, Lizzo was recently asked by a fan on TikTok about her and Chris Evans' relationship at the moment and the Good as Hell singer decided to make a hilarious joke out of it as she took to TikTok to share a video of herself claiming to be pregnant with the Avengers star's baby.

It all started after a fan commented on Lizzo's post saying, "lizzo baby... we know your [pregnant emoji] and we know it's Chris Evans now spill the tea." Responding to this with a video which played the Captain America theme song, Lizzo said, "This is something that I've been really trying to keep personal and private just between me and the father of my child, but since we're airing out all the rumors today", via People.

She further continued her joke saying, "I've been sucking in!" And later hilariously said, "We're going to have a little America!"

In April, Lizzo took to social media to reveal that she had sent out drunk DMs to Chris Evans. After advising her fans to never indulge in drunk texting, Lizzo had expressed her feelings for Evans saying, "The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not going to be able to marry him."

After the singer's post went viral on social media, the Captain America star sent her the sweetest message saying, "No shame in a drunk DM. God knows I've done worse on this app."

With Lizzo's hilarious new TikTok about their fake pregnancy, fans are now hopeful to see an Evans' response to it.

