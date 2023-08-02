Lizzo lawsuit: Award-winning filmmaker exposes singer's behavior during documentary shoot; calls her 'arrogant'

Sophia Nahli Allison, an Oscar-nominated filmmaker, recently spoke out about her time directing a documentary about pop sensation Lizzo. In a candid statement posted on Twitter, Allison shed light on her decision to walk away from the project, citing Lizzo's behavior during their brief collaboration.

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison opens up about her experience with Lizzo

Allison didn't mince words as she described her experience with the singer, stating, "I was treated with such disrespect by her. I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered, and unkind she is." The filmmaker also mentioned feeling unsupported and placed in a challenging situation without proper backing.

The award-winning filmmaker expressed her gratitude for following her instincts, saying, "My spirit said to run as fast as you fing can, and I'm so grateful I trusted my gut." While she didn't delve into specific incidents, she did mention feeling gaslit and deeply hurt by Lizzo's actions.

As the news of Allison's revelations surfaced, Lizzo found herself entangled in another legal battle. Three of the singer's former backup dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, filed a lawsuit against her, her production company, and a member of her dance team.

The lawsuit accuses Lizzo of body-shaming and sexual harassment during a night out at a nude club in Amsterdam, shortly after the dancers were hired. Allegations include Lizzo inviting cast members to engage in inappropriate activities with the club's performers and pressuring one of the dancers to touch a performer's breasts against her will.

This shocking situation has drawn the attention of industry experts, who weigh in on the importance of addressing such issues. Renowned filmmaker, Emily Smith, commented, "It's crucial for the entertainment industry to create a safe and respectful environment for all involved, including crew members, performers, and collaborators."

ALSO READ: Dancers want to drag Lizzo to court over sexual harassment lawsuit; key takeaways of the 44-page suit

Lizzo's team yet to respond

Despite the gravity of the accusations and Allison's statements, Lizzo and her representatives are yet to respond publicly. The singer has remained tight-lipped on social media, leaving fans and critics alike curious about her side of the story.

As the situation unfolds, the industry and fans will undoubtedly keep a close eye on how it progresses and hope for a resolution that prioritizes justice and accountability. In the meantime, it serves as a reminder that addressing issues of mistreatment and misconduct is vital for maintaining a healthy and positive creative environment.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lizzo slams 'unfriendly' signs wanting to 'silence' and 'choke' people like her at BottleRock Napa festival