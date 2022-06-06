Lizzo makes red carpet debut with boyfriend Myke Wright; Singer hints at engagement in new post

On Saturday, the musical sensation Lizzo made her red carpet debut with her boyfriend Myke Wright as the couple walked down the carpet in fabulous outfits. Lizzo was at the FYC event for her Amazon series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls where she was accompanied by her arm handle which surprised many fans as this marked the first time ever she brought her beau to a red carpet event.

After walking down in her stunning garb, Lizzo took to Instagram to show off her fantastic event swagger as she posted a series of snaps from the event. She captioned her post, "Ima boss ass b**ch, b**ch, b**ch, b**ch, b**ch, b**ch, b**ch #FYC," while she posted her look from the event. Lizzo turned many heads as she walked down the carpet in her hot pink monochrome ensemble which she paired well with a slicked-back ponytail. Along with pics of her and Wright together, she also posted a snap with The Real alum Loni Love.

Meanwhile, what caught everyone's eye was the delicate ring on her engagement finger which raised many eyebrows as the singer took time on the red carpet posing with the ring. Later she even posted a shot of Wright and her hand which was showcasing the suspicious ring. Though, Lizzo has yet to comment on the meaning behind her post neither has she confirmed her engagement.

As for Myke Wright, Lizzo recently confirmed her relationship status in a chat with Andy Cohen on his show as she said, via ET, "Yeah, whatever, yeah," while Cohen investigated about the man she was snapped holding hands with in February, Lizzo admitted her romance with Wright.

