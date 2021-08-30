Lizzo names Justin Bieber and Britney Spears 'Prince and Princess of Pop' in a list featuring music royalty

Lizzo took to Twitter recently to share a list of music royalty as she named her favourite artists and revealed their titles in the industry. From calling Beyonce 'Queen of music' to Michael Jackson 'King of Pop', Lizzo listed out several major titles including Justin Bieber and Britney Spears who sealed their place as Prince and Princess of Pop.

The 33-year-old singer managed to upset a few fans after she named Janet Jackson as Queen of Pop instead of Madonna. The rest of the list also included Rihanna as 'The Pop princess.' Among other musical genres, she named Usher as the 'King of R&B.' She also called Mariah Carey as 'Queen of R&B' and Aretha Franklin as the 'Queen of Soul.'

While many agreed to Lizzo's choices, fans of artists such as Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Madonna, Bruno Mars among others were quick to respond to the Rumours singer adding their favourite artists to the list. Many also called Whitney Houston to be the Queen of Music as opposed to Lizzo's mention of Beyonce.

Check out Lizzo's tweet here:

King of Pop- Michael Jackson

Queen of Pop- Janet Jackson Prince of pop- Bieber

Princess of Pop- Britney Spears

The Pop princess- Rihanna Queen of music- Beyonce https://t.co/98Zq8ZOH25 — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) August 29, 2021

Lizzo did get several artists trending on Twitter after she shared her list as fans began to make their own lists on music royalty. The singer then quietly left the conversation by tweeting, "Okay I’m going to rehearsal love y’all!"

Lizzo recently released her new song, Rumours which is a collab with Cardi B. It happens to be the singer's first single in two years since her breakthrough album Cuz I Love You which had earned Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Traditional R&B Performance at 2020 Grammys.

