Lizzo quits Twitter because of trolls and negativity; Says 'It doesn’t feel good'

Lizzo is tired of Twitter and is taking a break from the negativity. The eight-time Grammy nominee announced that she is quitting twitter because of the trolls. “Yeah I can’t do this Twitter s— no more.. too many trolls I’ll be back when I feel like it,” he last tweet read. Following her tweet on January 5, the singer explained her decision to take a break from the social media platform during an Instagram Live. “I just want to say that I, you know, I just took a DNA test and it turns out I quit Twitter. I quit Twitter. I’m off it. All social media is not created equal,” Lizzo said.

The singer posted the live video just hours before her benefit concert at the Sydney Opera House in Australia. “I would love to be on Twitter ’cause I could connect with you people who positively support me … not to mention spreading my own positive messages. But now I’ve gotten to a point where I’m not just dealing with Internet bullies, I’m dealing with seeing a lot of negativity on the Internet dealing with everyone,” she added.

Yeah I can’t do this Twitter shit no more.. too many trolls... I’ll be back when I feel like it. — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) January 6, 2020

While the singer stated that she had no problem dealing with internet bullies, she specifically mentioned that decided to quit the platform because she could not take Twitter users being nasty to one another. “when I see how, not just insensitive, but hateful and hurtful we are towards each other—when I just log on every day and see something devastating and something tragic every single day. Even from my well of positivity, I feel it and it doesn’t feel good,” she concluded. Hours after the announcement, her account tweeted the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival lineup but noted that the tweet was posted by her team.

