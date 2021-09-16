Lizzo REACTS to fan suggestions about The Bodyguard remake starring her and Chris Evans

After all the DM drama between Lizzo and Chris Evans, fans are now hoping to take things to the next level. With the announcement of Whitney Houston's The Bodyguard remake being in the works, netizens began to suggest Lizzo and Evans' casting for it. Rumours singer soon gave her approval saying, "Screaming. yall tew much" while reacting to fans.

It all started after Variety confirmed that that the classic 1992 romantic drama, The Bodyguard starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner is all set to get a remake and that the casting hasn't been finalised yet. Responding to the same, one fan tweeted that Lizzo and Chris could be cast in the remake and thus began, a full-blown moment from Lizzo fans who showed their excitement about this possibility.

Not long after, Lizzo herself also reacted to it and well, her response of "screaming" was enough to show us that she would definitely be game to star opposite Evans in the film. We wonder if the Captain America star too will react to this fan casting soon.

Lizzo and Chris Evans' funny exchanges have become netizens' favourite. From the singer directly shooting her shot with him via DMs to making a joke about being pregnant with his child, a lot has been said between these two. In one of her interviews, Lizzo also mentioned that she has a very NSFW idea for her future first date with Chris. As per Lizzo's interaction on Andy Cohen's show, Evans and her have discussed about meeting each other and he even plans to attend one of her shows.

