Lizzo REACTS to fans criticising her for doing diet fads: Big girls should do what they want with their body

Pop icon Lizzo recently defended herself after fans slammed her for encouraging harmful health practices with her 10-day juice cleanse. Scroll down to see what she had to say.

Lizzo recently defended her latest juice detox after social media users argued she was encouraging harmful health practices. If you missed it, on Monday, the singer announced she had completed a 10-day cleanse on her TikTok account, which caused one critic to post, "Not Lizzo doing toxic diet culture," as another wrote, "I'm really disappointed to see another celebrity perpetuate harmful weight loss." Following the reactions, the Grammy winner posted another video explaining her decision on Instagram. "As you know, I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online because I feel like, as a big girl, people just expect if you are doing something for health, you're doing it for a dramatic weight loss, and that is not the case."

"In reality, November stressed me the f--k out, I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f--ked my stomach up. And I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was," she continued. "I'm so proud of myself, I'm proud of my results, my sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my f--kin' body, my f--kin' skin, the whites of my eyes." "Like, I feel and look like a bad b--ch. And that's it. I'm a big girl who did a smoothie detox. And I wanted to share that with you guys. I got exactly what I wanted out of it, and every big girl should do whatever the f--k they want with their body."

Back in October, Lizzo opened up about the pressures of being a body positive ambassador on David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. "It bothered me for a long time that all people could talk about or think about was my size," she explained. "I didn't like it when people condemned me for it and it kind of rubbed me the wrong way when I was praised. Like 'you're so brave!'"

"They thought they were complimenting me by saying I was unapologetic. I was like 'what do I have to apologize for?'" She went on to say she was "sick of being an activist because I'm fat and Black." "I want to be an activist because I'm intelligent, because I care about issues, because my music is good, because I want to help the world."

