Lizzo reacts to Kanye West's comments about her after his controversial Tucker Carlson interview

During her recent Toronto show, Lizzo seemingly addressed Kanye's comments and while she did not name the rapper, her reaction did seem to be related to the rapper's comments about her. As reported by TMZ, Lizzo during her show told the crowd, "I feel like everybody in America got my m***********g name in their m***********g mouth for no m***********g reason. I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business." She later joked if she could stay in Canada and asked the crowds, whom she can marry for that dual citizenship.

Kanye West has been in the news for multiple controversies and recently the rapper also sat down for an interview with Tucker Carlson to discuss the same. During his interview, Kanye dropped fresh bombshells and also made some shocking comments regarding the body positivity moment and singer Lizzo while referring to her as his "good friend."

Kanye on 'demonic' attacks on Lizzo's weight loss

Kanye West during his appearance on an interview with Tucker Carlson shared his thoughts on the "demonic" promotion of obesity by the media which he said was part of a plot intended to hasten the "genocide of the Black race." Referencing Lizzo, he said, "When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots … on Instagram, they attack her losing weight because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy."

Kanye West in his interview not only shaded Lizzo but also addressed several things including how the fashion industry treats his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The rapper spoke about her recent magazine cover and claimed that despite Kim being a Christian, the industry doesn't respect the same as he claimed they, "want Kim Kardashian to 'put her a** out' despite faith and family.

The rapper who has been on a posting spree on Instagram where he called out several people including Gigi Hadid and more amid his White Lives Matter controversy recently had his account restricted due to his controversial posts. The rapper then made a return on Twitter after Instagram deleted his posts for violating their guidelines.

ALSO READ: Kanye West's big reveals on White Lives Matter drama, Kim Kardashian from Tucker Carlson interview