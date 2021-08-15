Lizzo REVEALS why she name dropped Drake in her new song Rumours featuring Cardi B

Lizzo recently dropped her new song Rumours featuring Cardi B and while fans have been more than impressed with the music video featuring the two artists in a Greek goddess avatar, the song's lyrics have also caught attention and mainly the line where Lizzo has name-dropped Drake in an explicit manner. In a recent interview, the 33-year-old Grammy-winning singer revealed the reason she mentioned the famed rapper in her song.

While talking to Zane Lowe for an Apple Music interview, Lizzo addressed the reason behind her mentioning Drake in her song and said, "I just thought it would be so funny to say. I have a small relationship with him. He’s very cool." After the song had released online, Lizzo also tweeted to Drake saying, "Hey big head @Drake.”

In the same Apple Music interview, Lizzo also added that she had another reason for adding Drake's name in her song and stated that she wanted to turn the tables given how common it is for male artists to name-drop female artists in their song lyrics.

As for the song, Rumours happens to be Lizzo's first song to release in two years and also marks her first collaboration with Cardi B. The music video features the two actresses in a music video that is high on theatrics and drama as the duo deck up in gold. Cardi B who is expecting her second child is also seen flaunting her baby bump in the video.



Lizzo was all praises for her collaborator Cardi B whom she called a "superstar" while talking to Zane Lowe and said, "She's a groundbreaker."

