Lizzo says ‘best transformations are the ones only you can see’ post Jillian Michael’s comments about her body

Lizzo recently shared a new video of her fitness routine over Tik Tok and asked fans to celebrate themselves, the video comes after fitness instructor Jillian Michael’s commented on her body.

Singer and entertainer Lizzo recently opened up about her fitness and shared a peek with fans inside her healthy lifestyle. The 33-year-old Juice singer took to Twitter and shared her workout regimen on TikTok. The singer has been regularly sharing her journey into fitness, health and nutrition. In the new TikTok video, Lizzo put together clips of herself doing workouts over the past few months. “The best transformations are the ones only you can see. Celebrate yourself,” she captioned the post, which featured her doing various exercises, including jump rope, loaded sled with weights and kettlebell squats.

Lizzo’s latest video comes in the wake of fitness influencer-- Jillian Michael’s comments on the singer’s body. During a chat on The Carlos Watson Show, the personal trainer said: “This poor woman, every single time I do an interview her name comes up. If the conversation is about celebrating obesity, I would tell you that we need to celebrate individuals. We shouldn’t celebrate somebody because they’re big, and we shouldn’t celebrate somebody because they’re small. We should celebrate somebody because of the quality of their character,” she continued.

“Obesity is just unhealthy, that’s it. It has no merit on the quality of the human. They’re not connected. They’re totally separate issues, so the fact that these things have become interwoven in some bizarre politically correct alternate universe is an absolute shame because we’re not doing anyone any favors. When you are an expert in a category, you have a responsibility to tell the truth, whether it makes you popular or not…saying ‘hey look, this is dangerous.’ Seven out of ten Americans are on medications for an obesity-related disease. Obesity is the top contributor to mortality rates over anything else going on in the world.”

Also Read: Lizzo REACTS to fans criticising her for doing diet fads: Big girls should do what they want with their body

Share your comment ×