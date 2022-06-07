Lizzo seemingly reacts to Liam Payne's comments on One Direction; Says 'he was not the frontman'

Liam Payne recently hit the headlines for his comments about former One Direction member Zayn Malik as well as his remarks about Simon Cowell forming One Direction with him as the lead. During his recent appearance on the Impaulsive podcast with Logan Paul, the singer spoke about the formation of One Direction and claimed, "From what I've heard part of the reason One Direction was made was because of Simon's promise to me."

Opening up about the same, Liam on the May 31 episode of the podcast spoke about Cowell's promise saying, "That in two years, I'll make this work for you. So, he kind of started with my face and worked out around the rest." The claim that One Direction started with him seemed to have not gone well with Lizzo who is known to have been close to the band's other member, Harry Styles.

Reacting to the recent headlines and who was in the news recently in her new TikTok video, Lizzo gave out her opinions about trending topics and while seemingly talking about Payne's comments, she added, "I don't know who lied to that poor boy, but he was not the frontman."

Not only did Payne comment about the formation of 1D but also spoke about the band's former member Zayn Malik and said, "There's many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there's many reasons why I'll always, always be on his side." These comments of Payne did not got well with Malik's fans who called out the singer's comments online.

ALSO READ: Liam Payne clarifies his controversial comments about Zayn Malik: I will always be on his side