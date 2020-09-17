Lizzo sends Cardi B MASSIVE flower bouquet amidst divorce news from Offset; Says ‘Know that you are loved’

Pop icon Lizzo had the sweetest gift for Cardi B amidst her much talked about ongoing split from Offset. See what Cardi had to say about Lizzo’s thoughtful gift.

Lizzo just made a very thoughtful gesture for fellow pop icon Cardi B. After hearing of the rapper’s divorce from Offset, Lizzo gifted Cardi a beautiful bouquet along with a handwritten note. “Flowers for a flower! Congrats on all your success this summer – Know you are loved and are love. P.S – I’m sending you something good this week. Love, Lizzo!” it read.

Cardi shared a video of the flowers and note with her fans on Instagram Stories. “Isn’t Lizzo like the nicest person in the world?” she gushed about Lizzo. “Look what she sent me! She is just a beautiful a– person, I just love her so much. These are so pretty!”

If you missed it, earlier this month, Cardi revealed that she actually wanted Lizzo to be part of the WAP music video. Speaking with Hot 97 (via Billboard), Cardi revealed just why it didn’t work out. “I’m cool with Lizzo and everything. Like, we’ve been sending DMs to each other and all that. But she was on vacation and she wasn’t in town,” she shared.

Cardi added, “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ because I had a whole vision about how I want to see Lizzo and everything. It was so important to me to include different women that are different races and come from different backgrounds, but are so powerful and influential.”

