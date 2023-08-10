Lizzo sexual harassment lawsuit: 6 more former employees come forward amid allegations against singer

Lizzo has landed herself in hot water yet again as a result of recent workplace sexual harassment allegations. Since three of her former backup dancers came forward with allegations of sexual harassment, the singer has come under scrutiny after more people have come forward to share their own stories. For the unversed, Lizzo has recently reacted to the sexual harassment allegations and termed them as ‘false’.

New claims emerge against Lizzo highlighting sexual harassment

Six more people came forward to speak about their experiences working with the musician, each telling a similar story that brought more attention to the singer. These new complainants took part in Lizzo's Amazon Studios reality series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, according to attorneys involved in the case. There has been renewed interest in the ongoing case as a result of allegations involving a ‘sexually charged environment’ and claims of underpaying employees.

What the lawyers and former employees said

Attorneys representing the lawsuit against Lizzo, 35, confirmed to Page Six that they have been receiving new complaints from at least six people ‘with similar stories’ who worked with the pop star. These accounts spoke about a ‘sexually charged’ environment and unpaid wages. The attorneys noted that it was ‘too soon to say’, despite acknowledging the possibility of actionable claims. The lawyers noted that the initial three accusers' bravery in speaking out and sharing their experiences has opened the door for others to feel empowered to do the same.

These incidents described in the lawsuit showed instances of weight-shaming, inappropriate behavior, and unsettling performances while they were serving as Lizzo's backup dancers. According to the lawsuit obtained by Page Six, “Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas,”.

When Lizzo broke her silence after sexual harassment allegations

Facing these allegations head-on, Lizzo took to Instagram and addressed the claims. She addressed the claims and wrote, “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized.”

She denied the allegations, labeling them ‘outrageous’ and ‘sensationalized’, days after the lawsuit was filed. The singer added, “Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

Meanwhile, Lizzo experienced a sharp drop in social media followers as word of the accusations spread, which came as a surprise given her concert plans. She was scheduled to perform at the Made In America music festival, but it was canceled due to unfortunate circumstances beyond the control of the organizers.

On the other hand, Lizzo's supporters came together to support and encourage her. Her statement drew a variety of reactions from Lizzo's former dancers. While some criticized her for what they saw as a lack of empathy, others praised her for being open and for the positive experiences they had together while they were coworkers.

