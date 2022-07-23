Lizzo showers praises on Harry Styles: He can make even the most socially anxious person feel very comfortable

In a recent chat with Spout Podcast, via Just Jared, the hit-maker Lizzo opened up about her first meeting with Harry Styles. The two superstars are famously loved by fans for their iconic friendship that occasionally also turns into legendary performances. Following their noteworthy performance on Coachella together when Styles brought on Lizzo as a surprise guest, fans have been excited about their future endeavours together.

During the sit-down, Lizzo opened up about her "interesting" first meet with the former One Direction member while she joked, "How much of this story do I tell?" Narrating her story, Lizzo first went into details of how she first became acquainted with the singer. She revealed that she became a fan of Harry's after she caught him performing on Saturday Night Live. She shared, "I saw him on SNL and I was like, oh, my gosh. This is incredible music." She further added, "And then he did Juice in his Live Lounge and I was like, oh my gosh, there’s a mutual respect here."

Then she got down to describing her and Styles' first actual meeting. She disclosed, "There was a show that we were going to do together and it was like, okay, we got to go to Miami to do this show. Let’s split a jet. So I met Harry basically on a jet, and we flew to Miami together for our first time meeting, and we were talking for a long time." She also complimented the Falling singer as she added, "He’s a great person, a great listener, a really good listener and really cares about how you feel, and very funny. So that’s an interesting way to meet somebody for the first time for people with social anxiety."

Lizzo continued, "Not the ideal way. But Harry can make even the most socially anxious person feel very comfortable.”

