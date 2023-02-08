Lizzo shows Adele’s REAL reaction to Harry Styles’ Grammys win amidst the Hello singer walkout mystery

However, Lizzo has put an end to all these speculations as she revealed Adele’s real response caught on camera. Both Adele and Lizzo were at the same table during the 2023 Grammys as the rapper used her phone to capture the moment of Harry Styles’ win.

There were speculations that Adele walked out of the venue during the acceptance speech of Harry Styles’ at the 65th Grammy Awards held on Sunday.

In the video clip shared by Lizzo, Harry Styles’ was in disbelief as he won the award while other celebrities including Adele were seen cheering on the former One Direction member. The video shows Adele being overjoyed and ecstatic at Styles’ win, hugging him before he heads up to the podium. A portion of the live broadcast was also later posted on the video which showed Adele smiling in the crowd during Styles' acceptance speech.

Harry Styles’ and Adele Feud Rumors

There were rumors that Adele and Lizzo were not happy that Beyoncé didn’t win the Album of the Year for Renaissance. A fake video was even posted on Twitter which showed Adele walking out during Harry's acceptance speech, while Lizzo laughed as the Hello singer stepped in front of the rapper to apparently leave.

However, the video was reportedly misleading, with speculations that Adele was just moving the table out of the way.

Harry Styles wins Album Of The Year

Harry Styles’ won one of the most coveted Album of the Year award for Harry’s House. The former One Direction scooped this gong by beating an impressive field of nominees, including 30 by Adele, Renaissance by Beyoncé, and Voyage by ABBA.