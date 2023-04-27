Lizzo shows off her killer dance moves in a blue tie-dye bikini ahead of St. Louis show

Lizzo, the pop hitmaker, flaunted herself dancing in a revealing tiny string bikini on a hotel balcony ahead of a show. The 34-year-old American songstress, known for her songs Good as Hell, Juice, and About Damn Time, twirled around on her hotel balcony in view of her fans.

The Grammy award winner danced to the beat of the 2003 single “Shake Ya Tailfeather” in the seductive and lively video, which she took to her Instagram and shared with her 13 million followers. Her dark hair was wrapped up in a bubblegum pink headscarf, which was her usual style. She completed her look with black sunglasses. Lizzo filmed her hilarious dance video on her hotel balcony, which overlooked the city's renowned Gateway Arch.

Lizzo backs drag artists

Lizzo is presently on the second leg of her “The Special Tour”, which is a North American tour in support of her fourth studio album, Special. The 17-day city tour began at Knoxville's Thompson-Boling Arena on Friday, April 21. During the show, Lizzo chose to speak out in support of drag artist. She chose to talk against drag ban. It would be illegal to hold a 'adult cabaret performance' on public property or in settings where minors could observe it.

More about Lizzo

The American rapper and singer, Lizzo, kicked off her recording career in hip hop music. She has gained a lot of popularity with the release of her third studio album, Cuz I Love You, that topped the charts on the US Billboard 200. Also, Lizzo’s 2017 single, Truth Hurts, topped the US Billboard Hot 100. Throughout her career, she has won several accolades, eight nominations at the 62nd Grammy Awards, out of which she won 3 awards.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lizzo REVEALS her plans for a future date with Chris Evans after their viral DM exchange