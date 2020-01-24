Lizzo shuts down accusations that she makes music for white people; Says ‘My music is for everybody’

Lizzo responds to the accusation that she makes music for white people. Here’s what she had to say about the criticism.

Just like any other celebrity, Lizzo dealt with more than her fair share of criticism when it comes to her music. But the harshest one to date is people accusing her of making music white people. During her latest interview, the 31-year-old singer finally addressed the criticism in the most candid way possible. She told Rolling Stone that a lot of people who attend her concerts are white and she can’t just send them away because of their skin colours.

Stating that her show is for everybody, regardless of the colour of their skin, Lizzo asserted that it is her self-belief and validation that matters to her at the end of the day. She makes music to make other people feel good and to discover self-love. She also said that it is important for her to know that black women and black trans women connect with her music. She admitted that not everyone can like her, but for her, the most important thing is to remember the importance of self-love

The singer also touched on the topic of body dysmorphia during the interview. She stated that she is especially concerned about things like coming to terms with body dysmorphia and feeling comfortable in one’s own skin. Lizzo was one of 2019's biggest breakout stars. The songstress ended up hogging all the headlines as she topped Billboard charts and earned multiple platinum certifications. She even secured the most nominations for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. Since she had been unstoppable. From a loyal fan base to some really good music to her credit, she has it all.

