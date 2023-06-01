Lizzo slams body-shaming trolls she faces daily: It’s really starting to make me hate the world

Amid Lizzo’s current tour, the Truth Hurts singer took to her Twitter account to clap back at the body shamers and fatphobic comments that she faces daily. In a series of tweets, Lizzo didn’t hold back as she addressed the comments that were made about her weight and body on Twitter by cyber bullies. Here is what the 35-year-old singer has to say to haters.

Lizzo reacts to body shaming comments

Lizzo slammed the comments made about her body and weight, before making her account private. She began by saying that she has to see these fatphobic comments about herself whenever she opens her social media account. The 35-year-old singer added that someone commented that she eats lots of fast food, which is not true. Lizzo said that "she stopped eating fast food years ago" and is tired of explaining herself to others all the time.

The Truth Hurts singer wrote:

The Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media… all because I’m fat????”, she went on. “Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a FU**ING FARM. Lizzo on Twitter

Lizzo further added that neither is she trying to be fat nor she is trying to be thin. She said, “I’m literally just trying to live and be healthy. This is what my body looks like even when I’m eating super clean and working out!”

The About Damn Time hitmaker also addressed the haters' comment that "being fat" is her brand and says that she just wants to make "feel good music" and champion "all people." After a series of tweets, Lizzo made her Twitter account private.

Later, Lizzo also posted a series of mirror selfies on her Instagram with the caption, “I hate everybody today.” She then shared a video from her tour with the caption that she will continue to champion self-love and body positivity.

