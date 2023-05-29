Lizzo slams 'unfriendly' signs wanting to 'silence' and 'choke' people like her at BottleRock Napa festival

American rapper Lizzo headlined the BottleRock Napa Valley festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Even though it was a momentous occasion, signs from a few people were noticed by the singer and she made sure to call them out while announcing the title track from her album Special which was released in January. Keep reading to know more details about the same.

Lizzo slams 'unfriendly' signs wanting to 'silence' and 'choke' people like her

Lizzo made history by becoming the first Black female artist to headline the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in its 10-year-long history. But a few signs from people caught the musician's eye at the Wine Country festival and she addressed them with full confidence and a performer's swag. "I saw some signs that were very unfriendly towards people like me," she said during her performance at the JaM Cellars stage in Napa.

"I saw signs talking about how they want to cancel people like me. Silence people like me. Choke people like me. And they right across the street. So we gonna sing this one more time so they can hear it because maybe they haven't heard it in a long time," she concluded before singing the title track from her fourth studio album Special. As per reports, a house near the gates of the festival had signs that read "Choke the Woke" and other derogatory messages.

The 34-year-old performer shared the stage with British new wave band Duran Duran during her more than one-hour-long set as she ensured that the fans knew it was still a "safe space" despite the demeaning messages spotted outside the festival. Lizzo then proceeded to drape herself in the LGBTQ+ flag and even said, "Drag is not a crime!" The About Damn Time hitmaker is known to be very vocal about body positivity and individual identity.

Lizzo wore a black and neon green fringe detailed suit with multiple crisscross designs for her performance. She accessorized the look with a belt, silver hoop earrings, and some rings. She left her hair down and her makeup included a winged eyeliner as well as a green and silver eyeshadow design. The BottleRock Napa Valley music festival, which ran for three days, ended on Sunday, May 28, with performances by hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, and rapper Lil Nas X.

