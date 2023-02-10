Lizzo takes Lie detector test, reveals she has a secret Instagram account

The response to Lizzo’s Lie Detector interview with Vanity Fair was exactly as hilarious as you would have predicted. The singer said that she has never taken a DNA test to see if she is really “100% that bitch”, despite her viral lyric from her iconic debut song ‘Truth hurts’. But she said if she did, then she would wish to be related to Beyonce.

Although, the ‘About Damn Time’ singer said that what it actually takes to be “100 percent that bitch” is when you accept your identity and love who you are. Besides, Lizzo claimed that she had received apologies from old classmates who teased her for being a band nerd in high school. However, that didn't stop her from not giving complimentary tickets of her show to those unknown bullies. She said, “I feel like I should’ve said ‘yeah,’ but that would’ve been a lie”.