Lizzo takes Lie detector test, reveals she has a secret Instagram account
Lizzo takes a lie-detector test after winning the ‘Record of the Year’ Grammy award for her hit song ‘About Damn Time’. Read inside to know more.
The response to Lizzo’s Lie Detector interview with Vanity Fair was exactly as hilarious as you would have predicted. The singer said that she has never taken a DNA test to see if she is really “100% that bitch”, despite her viral lyric from her iconic debut song ‘Truth hurts’. But she said if she did, then she would wish to be related to Beyonce.
Although, the ‘About Damn Time’ singer said that what it actually takes to be “100 percent that bitch” is when you accept your identity and love who you are. Besides, Lizzo claimed that she had received apologies from old classmates who teased her for being a band nerd in high school. However, that didn't stop her from not giving complimentary tickets of her show to those unknown bullies. She said, “I feel like I should’ve said ‘yeah,’ but that would’ve been a lie”.
When asked about whether she is gunning for EGOT (Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony) now, especially when she has bagged her first Emmy for her reality show along with three Grammys, she said EGOT cannot be spelled as ‘EGO’. She always tries to keep her ego out of her profession as well as her purpose.
Lizzo has a secret Instagram account?
In the interview, Lizzo unveiled that she has a secret Instagram account where she posts pictures with her boyfriend, Myke Wright. Also, when asked how much time she spends on Tik Tok, she said, “It’s a lot, it’s embarrassing”.
Also read: Lizzo shows Adele’s REAL reaction to Harry Styles’ Grammys win amidst the Hello singer walkout mystery | PINKVILLA
FAQ
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more