Lizzo talks about Chris Evans pregnancy rumours on SNL; Jokes 'It's called manifesting'

Lizzo made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut recently and the singer hit the stage with the perfect amount of confidence and delivered a funny and inspirational opening monologue as she spoke about her amazing career and also her well-known Hollywood crush Chris Evans. Sporting a shimmering outfit Lizzo stole the show with an amazing monologue.

The Juice singer began her monologue by teasing that she was going to create television history saying, "I'm really excited. Tonight, we're going to make history! That's right, we're going to break the record for the amount of time 'b***h' is said on live TV!" She further also gave a shoutout to her mother who was seated in the audience to watch her perform on SNL.

Although one of the funniest highlights of Lizzo's monologue was when she touched upon the many rumours that she reads online about herself. She said, "I read a lot online that I'm dating every little white boy in Hollywood. They think I'm collecting members of one direction like infinity stones." Lizzo further joked. "I even heard a rumor that I'm pregnant with Chris Evans' baby. I have no idea where that one started." Later admitting that it was because of her own TikTok video, the singer added how the Chris Evans pregnancy joke is in fact, "It's called manifesting, OK!?"

The singer was not only the host but also the musical guest for the evening. Previously, we also saw Billie Eilish play the dual role of being the host and the musical guest on SNL.

ALSO READ: Lizzo REACTS to fan suggestions about The Bodyguard remake starring her and Chris Evans