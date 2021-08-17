Lizzo TEASES collab with Harry Styles; Jokes that it would be a mix of songs Juice & Watermelon Sugar

After releasing a hot single with Cardi B, Lizzo is teasing another collaboration with former One Direction member Harry Styles! If you didn’t know, Styles previously joined Lizzo on stage to perform her hit single Juice in Miami last year, since then, fans had been hoping that the two would collaborate at some point.

While making an appearance on Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp popstar Lizzo was asked what her possible collab with Styles would look like. Lizzo replied, “Honestly that’s so funny you say that, I feel like it would be a love duet. You know, we both have so much love for each other and we love to sing about love.”

She added: “But, we’re also very happy-go-lucky if you think about ‘Juice’ and ‘Watermelon Sugar’, you know what I mean? We could do that too.” “So, who knows? That’s what I love about that — it’s like anything can come out of it, we can make the ‘Thong Song'," she added.

In other news, Lizzo recently broke down addressing the mean comments on her latest single Rumours. Taking to Instagram Live, the singer emotionally said: “On the days I feel I should be the happiest…. I feel so down. Like, I hurt so hard.” “People saying s*** about me that just doesn’t even make sense. It’s fat-phobic, and it’s racist and it’s hurtful. If you don’t like my music, cool. If you don’t like Rumors the song, cool. But a lot of people don’t like me because of the way I look…”

Also Read: Lizzo BREAKS DOWN addressing the fatphobic, racist & hurtful comments on Rumours video; Cardi B sends support