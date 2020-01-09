Lizzo volunteers at Australian food bank amid devastating bushfire

As the devastating bushfire continues to consume a large part of Australia, Lizzo volunteered at an Australian food bank to help the victims.

Talking a break from her jam-packed tour schedule, Lizzo spent some time helping those affected by the devastating Australian bushfire. As a large part of the country continues to burn, various celebrities are pledging their support to the organisations fighting the calamity, including Lizzo. The 37-year-old visited a local food bank Melbourne and volunteered to help pack supply hampers for families affected by the wildfire, following her show at the Sydney Opera House. While the Good as Hell singer did not publicise her visit, Foodbank Victoria posted a picture of her on their Facebook account.

“We had the one and only Lizzo helping us sort and pack hampers in the warehouse today! If you'd like to join Lizzo in supporting the bushfire crisis, you can click the link below to donate,” the post read. Earlier this week, the singer spoke about the fire crisis via her Instagram story. “I don't want to politicize anything. This isn't a political issue at this point, this is a human issue. The CO2 emissions that are being created by this fire are staggering and it affects the world,” she said in the story.

The news comes days after the eight-time Grammy nominee announced that she is quitting Twitter because of the trolls. “Yeah I can’t do this Twitter s— no more.. too many trolls I’ll be back when I feel like it,” he last post on the social media platform read. Following her tweet on January 5, the singer explained her decision to take a break from Twitter during an Instagram Live. “I just want to say that I, you know, I just took a DNA test and it turns out I quit Twitter. I quit Twitter. I’m off it. All social media is not created equal,” Lizzo said.

In addition to Lizzo, various celebrities, including Elton John, Chris Hemsworth, Kylie Jenner, Pink, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have made generous contributions to the relief fund. The devastating brushfire crisis in the country has already claimed the lives of more than 25 people and about a half a billion total mammals, birds and reptiles. It has burned through more than 18 million acres since it sparked in September 2019.

Read More