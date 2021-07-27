Lizzo warns fans amid sharp rising COVID 19 cases in the US: If you see me, please give me six feet

With the significant rise in the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the US, Lizzo is asking fans to keep at least six feet away from her in public, insisting, "It's not you, it's me, I'm not trying to catch nothing." The Juice hitmaker has cautioned her fans that if she refuses to take photos, hug, or shake hands, it is because she does not want to risk contracting the virus, not because she is a "star who thinks she's all that."

Recently, Lizzo went live on her Instagram and said "I don’t care who you are. You could be the nicest person. You could be vaccinated. You could be quadruple vaccinated. If you see me, please give me six feet." Lizzo even sprayed a small bottle of Lysol at her phone at one point and quipped that she wasn't risking the virus spreading through screens. “Don’t think, ‘Oh she’s a celebrity, she thinks she’s all that.’ It’s not that booboo,” Lizzo further said. “You know what I think I am? Healthy. You know what I think I am? COVID-free. You know what I think I am? Full of vitamin D and vitamin C."

On a more serious note, the 33-year-old singer advised her followers to be cautious and vigilant. The star concluded by telling fans, "I love y’all, and I want y’all to be the same way. Protect yourselves. Wear your masks,” as per Just Jared.

ALSO READ:Lizzo corrects paparazzi after they misgendered Demi Lovato; Latter thanks her via emotional message

