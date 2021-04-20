Lizzo welcomes ‘Taurus season’ with naked selfie on Instagram; Says ‘Let’s get real y’all’

Lizzo recently bared it all on Instagram and shared a nude selfie. Scroll down to see what she said alongside.

Pop singer Lizzo recently posted a nude selfie on social media! The 32-year-old entertainer – who will turn 33 years old next week – recently partnered with a beauty brand and shared a photo in partnership with them. The reason Lizzo decided to post this photo is to “help reverse the negative effects of social media.”

Lizzo captioned the photo, “WELCOME TO TAURUS SEASON. To celebrate I wanna give y’all this unedited selfie.. now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural— @dove is starting the #DoveSelfEsteemProject to help reverse the negative effects of social media and I’m partnering with them to change the conversation about beauty standards. Let’s get real y’all.”

If you missed it, just yesterday, the Grammy-winning musician took to her TikTok account recently to recount how she drunkenly slid into Chris Evans' DM on Instagram. Lizzo wrote as her caption, "Don't drunk and DM, kids.... for legal porpoises this is a joke." In the hilarious video, the 32-year-old singer revealed, by pointing at the DM window behind her head, that the direct message sent by her to Chris was dashing away, a woman playing handball and a basketball emojis. "No shame in a drunk DM," Evans wrote DMed back with a giving a kiss emoji before quipping, "God knows I've done worse on this app lol," concluding with a man holding his palm to his face emoji.

