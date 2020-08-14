LizzoIsOverParty: Fans defend Lizzo after her sexual jokes on BTS, Harry Styles resurface amid cancel culture

Lizzo became the latest victim of the ongoing cancel culture on Twitter. The singer's statements about BTS and One Direction's Harry Styles surfaced, with a few users announcing, "Lizzo Is Over Party."

Unless you've been away from Twitter lately, you would have played witness to the "cancel culture" on the platform. Numerous names have been "cancelled" over their statements/acts of the past. The culture's latest victim is Lizzo. The international singer has come under the radar of the cancel culture after a few of her statements about BTS and former One Direction crooner Harry Styles resurfaced recently. The 32-year-old singer was subjected to tweets announcing "#LizzoIsOverParty" as her comments caught the ARMY and Directioners' attention.

The Truth Hurts hitmaker, who is undeniably one of the most vocal celebs in Hollywood, was criticised by the ARMY back in 2019 when she spoke about BTS. During CBC's Music Game of "Jam or Not a Jam", she was presented with Boy With Luv. Upon hearing the song, she said, "Now I know why people sleep outside in tents for days. That was sexy. That was sexual, actually." The ARMY deemed the statement "inappropriate."

Following that, before she performed with Harry Styles at the 2020 Brit Awards, Lizzo appeared on UK's KISS Breakfast With Tom & Daisy show where she was asked about collaborating with Styles. Lizzo responded, "We collabed," joking that they spent the previous night together. However, Lizzo instantly clarified that she was only joking.

The internet also pulled out the video where Lizzo grabbed Styles' butt during their performance. A few alleged that Styles appeared uncomfortable. Resurfacing several comments and videos, a few internet users began "Lizzo Is Over Party." Tweets condemning her act made the rounds, demanding that Lizzo is cancelled. However, fans of the singer dived to her rescue. Fans said that the cancel culture was targetting Lizzo simply because she is a well-established Black woman.

"lizzo is a grown woman and if she wants to talk about s** and d**k she can y’all need to stfu and grow up. #LizzoIsOverParty," a fan tweeted. "yall just want a reason to cancel a beautiful successful black woman. it’s disgusting how misogynistic yall are and im so over it. if harry was uncomfortable with lizzo you know damn well he would’ve said something. directioners need to stfu #LizzoIsOverParty," another fan added.

Toxic Armys that are canceling Lizzo for “sexualizing” BTS need to stop. Don’t act like you don’t do it either in your delulu Y/N imaginations #LizzoIsOverParty — (@jkookie0113) August 14, 2020

#LizzoIsOverParty you can not be telling me not only directioners but also bts fans are getting mad over what lizzo said? let’s not forget how you sexualize the members and nothing happens but get upset at something lizzo said which you would say too, PLEASE — she/her (@uhohkaren) August 14, 2020

#LizzoIsOverParty Many One Direction fans and BTS fans sexualize the boys constantly. Make sexual fanfics of them, many of the fans are UNDERAGED, but when one of their friends dors it, it's suddenly a problem? Just admit you're jealous of her success and go. — (@Aestheticlils) August 14, 2020

reminder that harry & lizzo are friends and y’all are just making excuses to hate on black women. he’s never shown discomfort around her. i’m sick of the misogyny & fat phobia & anti black racism yell at camille she’s actually problematic #LizzoIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/7IXEHCuU0f — saida hates rachel & is married to victoria (@watermelonvol6) August 14, 2020

#LizzoIsOverParty But we do know Harry Styles has a song called Water Melon Sugar... why are you acting like he's 15 and "uncomfy" with sexual stuff. Just say you're fatphobic and racist LOL. There are also plenty of clips of Harry clearly having fun with Lizzo. — Vincisomething (@Vincisomething) August 14, 2020

So Lizzo “sexualized” BTS, Harry Styles, and Shawn Mendes and now it’s #LizzoIsOverParty???? Where is MY Over Party at?!?! — ellen thee generous (@kiwibich) August 14, 2020

Let me get this straight. Anna Todd can write several books depicting profane imagery about Harry styles and then turn it into a movie, but Lizzo says one thing after developing a friendship with him and she’s over? Ok. Just say y’all hate black women and go. #Lizzoisoverparty — Carly Sorensen (@carlygirlll55) August 14, 2020

idfk if this is ab 1D or bts but y’all tryna cancel this woman for talking ab SEX?? and then y’all turn around and read sexy fan fics ab the members are the same time. make it make sense #LizzoIsOverParty — shu⁷ (@stupiddumblitty) August 14, 2020

