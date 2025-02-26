Lizzy Caplan Says Scrapped Gambit Movie With Channing Tatum Was ‘Kind of Screwball Romantic’

A Gambit movie was announced back in the day and was supposed to star Channing Tatum in the titular role, with Lizzy Caplan being the co-star. Recently, recalling the time, the movie was in development, the actress from Now You See Me 2 detailed the events and progress that had taken place during the initial production stage of the outing.

While the project was scrapped later, Lizzy Caplan shared with Business Insider, “We got down the road, we were gonna shoot it.” Caplan also stated that she had several meetings with the Magic Mike star, having a couple of different directors in discussions.

“They wanted to do, like, a ’30s kind of screwball romantic comedy set in that world, which would have been really fun,” the actress from Masters of Sex recalled.

For those who do not know, Gambit was announced in the year 2017. This was supposed to be a standalone film that would have focused on the mutant character from X-Men. The outing was supposed to be based on the comic book character that was created by Chris Claremont and Jim Lee in the 1990s.

Interestingly, the character saw the light of the day, jumping out of the pages of the comic books to the screen back in 2009. It was Taylor Kitsch who played the role in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Advertisement

Expressing herself further, The Interview actress stated that she is “OK” not being starred in the superhero movie, as she was under a lot of stress.

The fans of Gambit were surprised recently to witness their favorite superhero in action in the Marvel Cinematic Universe outing, Deadpool & Wolverine alongside some really great actors. Channing Tatum got the chance to play the character on screen, for which he even thanked Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds.