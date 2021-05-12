From lockdown struggles to entering parenthood, Prince William and Kate Middleton's best quotes on their kids

From going on a hike to toasting marshmallows over an open fire, Kate and William have made sure their kids get a normal upbringing despite the extravagance of the royal life.

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary and on the occasion shared a heartwarming video with their three children. From going on a hike to toasting marshmallows over an open fire, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made sure their kids get a normal upbringing despite the large and elaborate role the royal monarchy plays in their life. The couple are doting parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who turned three recently.

Today, we decided to round up William and Kate's best quotes on parenthood. From talking about the struggles of being with kids around 24*7 during lockdown to raising emotionally intelligent children, the couple have been vocal about how they wish to see their kids grow. Check it out:

I think as parents, you’ve got the day-to-day elements of being a parent, but I suppose during lockdown we have had to take on additional roles that perhaps others in our communities, or in our lives, would have perhaps supported us and helped us with. I’ve become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children’s horror, seeing Mum cutting hair. We’ve had to become a teacher ― and I think, personally, I feel pulled in so many different directions and you try your best with everything, but at the end of the day, I do feel exhausted. Kate Middleton on being with her kids 24*7 during the pandemic

Our third child is due in April, I’m getting as much sleep as I can. Two is fine — I don’t know how I’m going to cope with three. I’m going to be permanently tired. Prince William before the arrival of their third child Prince Louis.

Like most parents today, William and I would not hesitate to seek help for our children if they needed it. We hope to encourage George and Charlotte to speak about their feelings, and to give them the tools and sensitivity to be supportive peers to their friends as they get older. We know there is no shame in a young child struggling with their emotions or suffering from a mental illness. Kate Middleton on raising their kids to be emotionally intelligent.

Having a daughter is a very different dynamic. So I'm learning … George is a right little rascal sometimes. He keeps me on my toes, but he's a sweet boy. Prince William on raising a daughter and a son.

There’s wonderful highs and there’s wonderful lows. It’s been quite a change for me personally. I’m very lucky in the support I have from Catherine. She’s an amazing mother and a fantastic wife. But I’ve struggled at times. The alteration from being a single, independent man to going into marriage and then having children is life-changing. I adore my children very much, and I’ve learned a lot about myself and about family just from having my own children. It’s amazing how much you pick up from just in those moments. Prince William on entering parenthood.

My parents taught me about the importance of qualities like kindness, respect, and honesty, and I realize how central values like these have been to me throughout my life. That is why William and I want to teach our little children, George and Charlotte, just how important these things are as they grow up. In my view it is just as important as excelling at maths or sport. Kate Middleton on imparting the right qualities

ALSO READ: Prince William & Kate Middleton post endearing 2nd birthday wish for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's son Archie

Share your comment ×