Logan actor Hugh Jackman reveals how he bid farewell to Wolverine: It was a luxury that I’ll never forget

In 2017, X-Men fans bid farewell to Wolverine via Logan. The movie brought an end to Hugh Jackman's run as the X-Men character in the franchise. Jackman has now opened up about the events that unfolded the day the emotional scene unfolded.

Hugh Jackman laid his claws to rest with Logan. The actor became synonymous with Wolverine after having played the character on-screen for 16 years. The Aussie star had decided to kiss the X-Men character goodbye via James Mangold's Logan. However, Jackman has now opened up about everything that unfolded the day he, Mangold and Dafne Keen recorded Wolverine's death scene. The actor shared details of the emotional scene with Anne Hathaway during an interview for Variety‘s Actors on Actors issue.

Jackman revealed that the scene was shot on the day a stunt sequence was planned. "I remember when we shot that scene, we were shooting very high altitude, and there were thunderstorms going off everywhere, and we had to shut down. He just said, ‘We can’t do this big stunt scene. But we’re just going to do the death scene.’ I’m like, ‘Like, now?’ He goes, ‘I’m just going to have you and Dafne, and if you could just do that.’ I’m like, ‘All right.’ He knew that’s best for me," Jackman revealed.

While it was a sudden change of events, Mangold made sure Jackman was given enough time to bid farewell to the character. "We got there and we’re shooting the scene. Dafne was 11. She was fantastic. We shot Dafne, and she turned around in two takes and he goes, ‘Let’s just kick out. Let’s do another.’ I said, ‘You sure? I feel like–‘ and he goes, ‘Man, let’s just stop the clocks. Let’s not worry about everything. This is the end of 19 years. Sit it in for half an hour'", Jackman recalled.

"Him allowing me — not just as an actor, but as Hugh — to remember that moment. It was a luxury that I’ll never forget," Jackman added. We don't know about Jackman but definitely cried our eyes out when we watched Wolverine laid to rest. What was your reaction? Let us know your thoughts int he comments below.

