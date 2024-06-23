Logie Award 2024 Nominations: Robert Irwin And Tony Armstrong Leads The Way
The nominees for the 64th TV Week Logies have been announced! The ABC leads the pack with an impressive 51 nominations. Check out the full list of nominees below.
Award shows are a great way to recognize, celebrate, and acknowledge good work done by several talented artists. Just like most of the awards shows around the globe, The nominees for the 64th TV Week Logies have been announced, With numerous ABC shows and presenters vying for the top nominations.
The ABC has received 51 nominations, one of the highest tallies ever for the public broadcaster. Tony Armstrong from ABC News Breakfast is in the running for the title of Australia's most popular personality.
He previously won the Most Popular Presenter in 2023 and Best New Talent in 2022 as well. Moreover, he is encountering stiff competition from Robert Irwin, who is up for his first nod as the new I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! co-host. The show will be held in Sydney, and to be hosted by comedian Sam Pang. Check out the list of nominations according to the categories below.
List of Nominations
Best Miniseries or Telemovie
- Erotic Stories, SBS
- The Clearing, Disney+
- The Claremont Murders, Seven Network
- Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Safe Home, SBS
- The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Best Lead Actress in a Drama
- Sigourney Weaver, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video
- Deborah Mailman, Total Control, ABC
- Phoebe Tonkin, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Anna Torv, The Newsreader, ABC
- Rachel Griffiths, Total Control, ABC
- Aisha Dee, Safe Home, SBS
Best Factual or Documentary Program
- Revealed: Ben Roberts-Smith Truth on Trial, Stan
- Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles, Prime Video
- War On Waste, ABC
- Nemesis, ABC
- Matildas: The World at Our Feet, Disney+
- John Farnham: Finding The Voice, Seven Network
Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent
- Imi Mbedla, Bay of Fires, ABC
- Tristan Gorey, Home and Away, Seven Network
- Felix Cameron, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Ava Caryofyllis, Bay of Fires, ABC
- Alyla Browne, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video
- Lee Tiger Halley, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
Best Current Affairs Program
- 60 Minutes, 9Network
- 7.30, ABC
- Australian Story, ABC
- A Current Affair, 9Network
- Foreign Correspondent, ABC
- Four Corners, ABC
Best Lifestyle Program
- Selling Houses Australia, FOXTEL
- Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network
- Gardening Australia, ABC
- Restoration Australia, ABC
- Travel Guides, 9Network
- Love It Or List It Australia, FOXTEL
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy
- Danielle Walker, Gold Diggers, ABC
- Kate Box, Deadloch, Prime Video
- Madeleine Sami, Deadloch, Prime Video
- Denise Scott, Mother and Son, ABC
- Celia Pacquola, Utopia, ABC
- Kitty Flanagan, Utopia, ABC
Best Children’s Program
- Eddie's Lil' Homies, NITV and Netflix
- Play School, ABC
- Beep and Mort, ABC
- Ginger and the Vegesaurs, ABC
- Bluey, ABC
- Gardening Australia Junior, ABC
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Best Lead Actor in a Drama
- Rob Collins, Total Control, ABC
- Hugo Weaving, Love Me, BINGE
- Simon Baker, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Sam Reid, The Newsreader, ABC
- Felix Cameron, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Rob Collins, RFDS, Seven Network
Best Scripted Comedy Program
- Mother and Son, ABC
- Deadloch, Prime Video
- Strife, BINGE
- Population 11, Stan
- Utopia, ABC
- In Limbo, ABC
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy
- Bob Morley, In Limbo, ABC
- Matt Okine, Mother and Son, ABC
- Lincoln Younes, CAUGHT*, Stan
- Ryan Corr, In Limbo, ABC
- Rob Sitch, Utopia, ABC
- Ben Feldman, Population 11, Stan
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Best Supporting Actor
- Bryan Brown, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Guy Pearce, The Clearing, Disney+
- Jay Ryan, Scrublands, Stan
- Travis Fimmel, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Lee Tiger Halley, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Stephen Curry, Bay of Fires, ABC
Best Drama Program
- Total Control, ABC
- RFDS, Seven Network
- The Newsreader, ABC
- Love Me, BINGE
- The Tourist, Stan
- NCIS: Sydney, Paramount+
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Best Supporting Actress
- Mabel Li, Safe Home, SBS
- Leah Purcell, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video
- Ariel Donoghue, Wolf Like Me, Stan
- Michelle Lim Davidson, The Newsreader, ABC
- Sophie Wilde, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Kerry Fox, Bay of Fires, ABC
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Best News or Public Affairs Presenter
- Sarah Ferguson, 7.30, ABC
- Liz Hayes, Under Investigation with Liz Hayes, 9Network
- Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, 9Network
- Michael Usher, 7NEWS and 7NEWS Spotlight, Seven Network
- Peter Overton, 9News, 9Network
- David Speers, Insiders, ABC
Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television
- Robert Irwin
- Julia Morris
- Tony Armstrong
- Asher Keddie
- Larry Emdur
- Sonia Kruger
- Andy Lee
Best Sports Coverage
- 2023 State of Origin, 9Network
- Fox League Las Vegas Week, FOXTEL and Kayo Sports
- Australian Open, 9Network
- *FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™, Seven Network
- 2023 NRL Grand Final, 9Network
- 2023 AFL Finals Series, Seven Network
Best Competition Reality Program
- The Block, 9Network
- Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
- Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels, Network 10
- I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
- Alone Australia, SBS
- MasterChef Australia, Network 10
Best Comedy Entertainment Program
- The Yearly With Charlie Pickering, ABC
- Thank God You're Here, Network 10
- Hard Quiz, ABC
- Gruen, ABC
- The Weekly With Charlie Pickering, ABC
- Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10
Best Entertainment Program
- Take 5 With Zan Rowe, ABC
- The Voice Australia, Seven Network
- Vision Australia's Carols by Candlelight, 9Network
- Dancing With The Stars, Seven Network
- Australian Idol, Seven Network
- ABC New Year's Eve, ABC
Best Structured Reality Program
- Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network
- SAS Australia, Seven Network
- Muster Dogs, ABC
- Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL and Network 10
- Old People's Home For Teenagers, ABC
- Married at First Sight, 9Network
Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter
- Larry Emdur, The Chase Australia and The Morning Show, Seven Network
- Tony Armstrong, ABC News Breakfast, ABC
- Robert Irwin, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
- Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
- Sonia Kruger, Dancing With The Stars, The Voice Australia and Big Brother, Seven Network
- Julia Morris, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report
- Ben Roberts-Smith: The Truth, 60 Minutes, 9Network
- Bishop of Broome, 7NEWS, Seven Network
- Old School — Louise Milligan, Four Corners, ABC
- Israel-Hamas War, 7NEWS, Seven Network
- A Silver Lining: Silverchair, Australian Story, ABC
- The Forever War — John Lyons, Four Corners, ABC
Watch the broadcast of the 64th season of the Logies on Sunday, August 18, 2024. Stay tuned for more updates.
ALSO READ: Alyson Hannigan Can’t Believe Taylor Swift Referenced American Pie in One of Her Songs