Logie Award 2024 Nominations: Robert Irwin And Tony Armstrong Leads The Way

Award shows are a great way to recognize, celebrate, and acknowledge good work done by several talented artists. Just like most of the awards shows around the globe, The nominees for the 64th TV Week Logies have been announced, With numerous ABC shows and presenters vying for the top nominations.

The ABC has received 51 nominations, one of the highest tallies ever for the public broadcaster. Tony Armstrong from ABC News Breakfast is in the running for the title of Australia's most popular personality.

He previously won the Most Popular Presenter in 2023 and Best New Talent in 2022 as well. Moreover, he is encountering stiff competition from Robert Irwin, who is up for his first nod as the new I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! co-host. The show will be held in Sydney, and to be hosted by comedian Sam Pang. Check out the list of nominations according to the categories below.

List of Nominations

Best Miniseries or Telemovie

Erotic Stories, SBS

The Clearing, Disney+

The Claremont Murders, Seven Network

Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Safe Home, SBS

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Best Lead Actress in a Drama

Sigourney Weaver, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video

Deborah Mailman, Total Control, ABC

Phoebe Tonkin, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Anna Torv, The Newsreader, ABC

Rachel Griffiths, Total Control, ABC

Aisha Dee, Safe Home, SBS

Best Factual or Documentary Program

Revealed: Ben Roberts-Smith Truth on Trial, Stan

Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles, Prime Video

War On Waste, ABC

Nemesis, ABC

Matildas: The World at Our Feet, Disney+

John Farnham: Finding The Voice, Seven Network

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent

Imi Mbedla, Bay of Fires, ABC

Tristan Gorey, Home and Away, Seven Network

Felix Cameron, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Ava Caryofyllis, Bay of Fires, ABC

Alyla Browne, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video

Lee Tiger Halley, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Best Current Affairs Program

60 Minutes, 9Network

7.30, ABC

Australian Story, ABC

A Current Affair, 9Network

Foreign Correspondent, ABC

Four Corners, ABC

Best Lifestyle Program

Selling Houses Australia, FOXTEL

Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network

Gardening Australia, ABC

Restoration Australia, ABC

Travel Guides, 9Network

Love It Or List It Australia, FOXTEL

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy

Danielle Walker, Gold Diggers, ABC

Kate Box, Deadloch, Prime Video

Madeleine Sami, Deadloch, Prime Video

Denise Scott, Mother and Son, ABC

Celia Pacquola, Utopia, ABC

Kitty Flanagan, Utopia, ABC

Best Children’s Program

Eddie's Lil' Homies, NITV and Netflix

Play School, ABC

Beep and Mort, ABC

Ginger and the Vegesaurs, ABC

Bluey, ABC

Gardening Australia Junior, ABC

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Best Lead Actor in a Drama

Rob Collins, Total Control, ABC

Hugo Weaving, Love Me, BINGE

Simon Baker, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Sam Reid, The Newsreader, ABC

Felix Cameron, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Rob Collins, RFDS, Seven Network

Best Scripted Comedy Program

Mother and Son, ABC

Deadloch, Prime Video

Strife, BINGE

Population 11, Stan

Utopia, ABC

In Limbo, ABC

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy

Bob Morley, In Limbo, ABC

Matt Okine, Mother and Son, ABC

Lincoln Younes, CAUGHT*, Stan

Ryan Corr, In Limbo, ABC

Rob Sitch, Utopia, ABC

Ben Feldman, Population 11, Stan

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Best Supporting Actor

Bryan Brown, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Guy Pearce, The Clearing, Disney+

Jay Ryan, Scrublands, Stan

Travis Fimmel, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Lee Tiger Halley, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Stephen Curry, Bay of Fires, ABC

Best Drama Program

Total Control, ABC

RFDS, Seven Network

The Newsreader, ABC

Love Me, BINGE

The Tourist, Stan

NCIS: Sydney, Paramount+

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Best Supporting Actress

Mabel Li, Safe Home, SBS

Leah Purcell, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video

Ariel Donoghue, Wolf Like Me, Stan

Michelle Lim Davidson, The Newsreader, ABC

Sophie Wilde, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Kerry Fox, Bay of Fires, ABC

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Best News or Public Affairs Presenter

Sarah Ferguson, 7.30, ABC

Liz Hayes, Under Investigation with Liz Hayes, 9Network

Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, 9Network

Michael Usher, 7NEWS and 7NEWS Spotlight, Seven Network

Peter Overton, 9News, 9Network

David Speers, Insiders, ABC

Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television

Robert Irwin

Julia Morris

Tony Armstrong

Asher Keddie

Larry Emdur

Sonia Kruger

Andy Lee

Best Sports Coverage

2023 State of Origin, 9Network

Fox League Las Vegas Week, FOXTEL and Kayo Sports

Australian Open, 9Network

*FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™, Seven Network

2023 NRL Grand Final, 9Network

2023 AFL Finals Series, Seven Network

Best Competition Reality Program

The Block, 9Network

Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels, Network 10

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

Alone Australia, SBS

MasterChef Australia, Network 10

Best Comedy Entertainment Program

The Yearly With Charlie Pickering, ABC

Thank God You're Here, Network 10

Hard Quiz, ABC

Gruen, ABC

The Weekly With Charlie Pickering, ABC

Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10

Best Entertainment Program

Take 5 With Zan Rowe, ABC

The Voice Australia, Seven Network

Vision Australia's Carols by Candlelight, 9Network

Dancing With The Stars, Seven Network

Australian Idol, Seven Network

ABC New Year's Eve, ABC

Best Structured Reality Program

Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network

SAS Australia, Seven Network

Muster Dogs, ABC

Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL and Network 10

Old People's Home For Teenagers, ABC

Married at First Sight, 9Network

Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

Larry Emdur, The Chase Australia and The Morning Show, Seven Network

Tony Armstrong, ABC News Breakfast, ABC

Robert Irwin, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

Sonia Kruger, Dancing With The Stars, The Voice Australia and Big Brother, Seven Network

Julia Morris, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

Ben Roberts-Smith: The Truth, 60 Minutes, 9Network

Bishop of Broome, 7NEWS, Seven Network

Old School — Louise Milligan, Four Corners, ABC

Israel-Hamas War, 7NEWS, Seven Network

A Silver Lining: Silverchair, Australian Story, ABC

The Forever War — John Lyons, Four Corners, ABC

Watch the broadcast of the 64th season of the Logies on Sunday, August 18, 2024. Stay tuned for more updates.

