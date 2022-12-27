Lois Griffin's hoax death trends on TikTok; 5 things about the Family Guy character voiced by Alex Borstein

While Alex Borstein is alive and well, it seems the Lois Griffin death trend was a TikTok prank that began trending on social media. On December 26, 2022, online rumours of Lois Griffin's death went viral. The "Lois Griffin dead at 43" hoax began as a prank by Family Guy fans on TikTok and Twitter. This caused massive confusion as many were left wondering if the character was being removed from the show. Here's a look at all the details behind this trend.

Lois Griffin is a popular character on Family Guy, an animated sitcom originally conceived and created by Seth MacFarlane. The character of Lois has been famously voiced by Alex Borstein for years now and hence it came as a shock when a TikTok trend claimed Lois Griffin to be dead, leaving fans wondering if Alex Borstein had passed away.

Why was Lois Griffin death trending on social media?

According to The Sun, a prank led to the trend of Lois Griffin's hoax death news. The prank involved TikTok users filming themselves and telling their friends and family members about Lois' non-canon demise. The TikTok clips showcased mixed and confused reactions to the character's death. Twitter users were left confused about the trend and a user commented, "Can you guys please stop saying that Lois Griffin is dead I'm getting scared."

Did Lois Griffin die in Season 21 of Family Guy?

Lois Griffin's character is still alive in Season 21 of the show. Previously, her character's death was a part of the show's storyline in Season 6. Stewie Kills Lois and Lois Kills Stewie are two-part episodes of the sixth season. In the first part, Lois receives cruise tickets from their anthropomorphic dog Brian, and invites her husband, Peter, on the cruise with her which upsets Stewie, and he ultimately appears to murder Lois while she is on the cruise. The second episode reveals Lois survived the attack and a year later is able to expose Stewie as the villain. In the end it is revealed what has happened was actually a computer simulation that Stewie created to see what would happen if he killed Lois and was merely a dream sequence.

Alex Borstein's voice work as Lois Griffin on Family Guy

Alex Borstein has voiced the character of Lois Griffin from the first season of the show which kicked off in 1999. Borstein also voices a number of recurring characters, including Tricia Takanawa and Barbara Pewterschmidt on the show. The actress who also famously also plays Susie Meyerson in Marvelous Mrs Maisel has spoken about leaving Family Guy in the past. She spoke about retiring from the character earlier this year when she spoke to Pop Culture for an interview and said, "It's insane, right? I was 15 when we started," Borstein joked. Speaking about when she would think of bowing out she added, "If I'm still laughing when I receive a script, then it's still a pleasure to do."

Opening up about the Family Guy team and how it is to work on the show, she added," I love those people, I love that character. [I’ll stay] as long as the writers are able to come up with stories that in some way are fresh and interesting. Every time I read a script, I laugh out loud. So, that's my measure. My barometer is, if I'm still laughing when I receive a script, then it's still a pleasure to do."