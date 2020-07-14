  1. Home
Loki actor Tom Hiddleston moves in with rumoured girlfriend Zawe Ashton after months of dating speculations

While Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton have been tight-lipped about their dating lives, a source has revealed that the couple has moved in together.
Last year, rumours sparked that Tom Hiddleston was dating Zawe Ashton. However, the actor's friends denied the rumours. Now, it seems like not only are the rumoured couple dating but they have also moved in together. While the two actors have been tight-lipped about their romantic relationship, a new report claims that the Loki star has moved in with the gorgeous actress in Atlanta. The two sparked dating rumours almost a year ago after they grew closer when they starred in the West End play Betrayal. 

Sources have told The Sun that the Marvel Cinematic Universe actor and the Fresh Meat star have spent the last few weeks in the US. There could be a possibility that the two could spend the remaining year together in the country. Apparently, they have flown down to Atlanta, where Hiddleston has set up a home with his dog Bobby. The actor set up base in Atlanta earlier this year for he was expected to film for his Disney Plus show Loki. 

An insider informed the UK publication, "Tom and Zawe have stayed quiet about their relationship but she has spent the last few weeks with him in the US. They are very well suited and enjoy the quieter side of life away from the glitz and glamour of the showbiz world." 

The grapevine added, "Their lives are typically very busy, so spending time together while not working has been ­something they have both embraced. Tom has made a home in Atlanta during lockdown and he is ­expecting to spend the rest of the year there." Last year, an intel told the international outlet that Hiddleston has fallen head over heels for the beautiful actress. "Tom really has fallen for Zawe in a big way. They've actually been together for more than six months. But he is so paranoid about his private life since his relationship with Taylor that he has gone to great lengths to keep this under wraps," the source previously claimed. 

What do you think of the couple? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

